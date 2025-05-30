CPS Energy officials to host summer readiness efforts press conference

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials on Friday will discuss the utility’s readiness efforts heading into summer.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article, which is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

CPS will discuss assistance options for customers and ways to conserve energy and save money during the summer months.

CPS Energy President and CEO Rudy D. Garza and other leaders from the utility will be present.