Local News

CPS Energy officials to host summer readiness efforts press conference

Livestream can be viewed in video player below beginning at 10:30 a.m.

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials on Friday will discuss the utility’s readiness efforts heading into summer.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article, which is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

CPS will discuss assistance options for customers and ways to conserve energy and save money during the summer months.

CPS Energy President and CEO Rudy D. Garza and other leaders from the utility will be present.

