San Antonio GameStop hosts celebration for Nintendo Switch 2 release

SAN ANTONIO – A local GameStop held a release party for the Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday night.

The store in the 7100 block of Blanco Road helped fans get ready for the highly anticipated midnight release of the new gaming system from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Recommended Videos

There was live music from local bands playing while San Antonians waited in line for the midnight release.

The bands included The Frog and Bandit, as well as The Way The World Ends.

For those who may not know, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a new gaming system launching on Thursday.

According to a press release from Nintendo, the system is a reimagined version of the Nintendo Switch, with new features such as magnetically-attached Joycons (which can also act as a mouse in certain games), 3D-audio features, more storage space and a bigger screen.

It is available for $449 or $499, depending on whether you opt for the Mario Kart World bundle.

“Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch,” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. “With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches.”

While supplies are limited, the gaming system will be available for purchase at most retailers that sell games.

Read more: