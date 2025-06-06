Lavaca residents react to Project Marvel proposals ahead of San Antonio’s June 7 runoff election

Ahead of the June 7 election, community members shared their thoughts on Project Marvel proposals. – Ahead of San Antonio’s runoff election on June 7, community members shared their thoughts on Project Marvel proposals.

Lavaca residents spoke to KSAT on Friday afternoon at Hemisfair Park, where the multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district is expected to be built around.

On Wednesday, city council members were briefed on the latest Project Marvel developments, which include a $220 million to $250 million bond that could require a citywide vote as soon as November.

The briefing outlined over ten years of infrastructure work that would contribute to a new Spurs area, a land bridge over Interstate 37, renovations to the Alamodome and the John H. Wood Jr. Federal Courthouse, an expansion of the Henry B. González Convention Center and more.

In a Thursday Q&A session during KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that funding for the area would not come from residential property tax.

Instead, city staff plans to utilize the newly created “project finance zone,” venue tax, and other streams of public and private dollars for funding.

Hear from locals in the media player above.

