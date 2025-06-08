Affidavit: Man arrested after allegedly helping discard stolen truck used in fatal Live Oak shooting

LIVE OAK, Texas – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Live Oak shooting earlier this week, according to an arrest affidavit.

Darius Gladney, 33, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity - murder, Bexar County jail records show.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, in the 6500 block of Ashby Point.

The affidavit states multiple people called 911 to report seeing four individuals dressed in black clothing, gloves and masks shooting at a person.

The callers said the four people got in a black and tan Ford pickup truck before fleeing the area.

According to the affidavit, Albert Roy, 29, was exiting his residence when the four masked people began shooting at him. Roy attempted to flee but was found lying dead in front of a nearby residence.

Investigators found “a large number” of spent cartridge casings from multiple calibers in front of Roy’s home. Vehicles parked nearby were also damaged by bullets, the affidavit stated.

Around 8:35 a.m. that day, Selma police found the Ford pickup truck abandoned on Lookout Road near Loop 1604. The pickup truck had been reported as stolen, the affidavit said.

The next day, Live Oak police and Texas Rangers were contacted by a potential witness to murder, the affidavit said. The person told investigators they saw the same truck leaving O’Connor Road and Forest Bluff the morning of the shooting “at a high rate of speed.”

The person also noted the pickup appeared to be traveling with a red 4-door passenger car and said both vehicles ran a red light at O’Connor Road and Randolph Boulevard before turning onto the Interstate 35 northbound access road.

According to the affidavit, the red car, which was identified as a Dodge Caliber, was seen on license plate reader cameras with the pickup truck seconds after each other.

The Dodge was found to be associated with Gladney’s partner, the affidavit stated.

Investigators went to the Villas Apartments at Mira Loma and spoke with staff members, who confirmed Gladney and his partner lived at the complex. Staff also confirmed to investigators that the Dodge Caliber was driven on a daily basis by Gladney, the affidavit said.

Video footage at the complex showed the black and tan pickup entering the complex around 11:50 p.m. on June 2. The affidavit said the driver was seen wearing gloves and a black hoodie and used Gladney’s personal entry code to enter the complex.

Staff told investigators they saw another male with Gladney on June 3 applying window tint to the Dodge Caliber in the parking lot. They also said around 11:30 a.m. on June 4, Gladney was seen appearing “very ‘discombobulated’ and behaving oddly,” the affidavit said.

Gladney is accused of engaging in organized criminal activity - murder, “by assisting the four shooters in fleeing after the murder and discarding the stolen pickup,” the affidavit said.

No other arrests have been made in Roy’s death as of Sunday afternoon.

