LIST: Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to ink your luck!

As Friday the 13th nears, tattoo shops are preparing to celebrate the day by offering some discounted tattoo specials.

Recommended Videos

June 2025 is the only month to feature a Friday the 13th. The next one will be in February 2026.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Take a look at what tattoo parlors are planning to participate in the upcoming Friday the 13th:

ALTAR Tattoo Studio: ALTAR will offer deals from June 10-15, on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop will offer special flash deals starting from $31. ALTAR will offer deals from June 10-15, on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop will offer special flash deals starting from $31. ALTAR is located at 14751 Old Bandera Rd #3101 in Helotes.

Cursed Mark Tattoo Studio: The shop will offer $20, $60 and $130 tattoos from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 13. In an The shop will offer $20, $60 and $130 tattoos from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 13. In an Instagram post , the studio said that for those who can’t be tatted, the deal will continue through June 14-15. Cursed Mark Tattoo Studio is located at 8407 Bandera Road Suite 131.

Eccentric Tattoo Studio: This year, the shop said it will allow customers to bring in their own designs and choose where to have the tattoo placed. Eccentric will offer tattoos for $20, $40, $60 and $130. Sizes and colors determine the price. This year, the shop said it will allow customers to bring in their own designs and choose where to have the tattoo placed. Eccentric will offer tattoos for $20, $40, $60 and $130. Sizes and colors determine the price. Eccentric is located at 2308 Nogalitos St.

Ink Addict Tattoo Studio: The shop will offer 2x2-inch tattoos for $20 and 3x3-inch tattoos for $40 on June 13. The shop will offer 2x2-inch tattoos for $20 and 3x3-inch tattoos for $40 on June 13. Ink Addict Tattoo Studio is located at 1915 Pleasanton Road.

Reflection INK: The tattoo parlor said it will offer $13 tattoos. Customers must call for details and availability. The tattoo parlor said it will offer $13 tattoos. Customers must call for details and availability. Reflection INK is located at 7405 W. U.S. Highway 90.

Trap House Inc.: Customers can get a tattoo for $20, which includes a $7 tip, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, June 13. The shop said it is a cash-only event. Trap House Inc. is located at 2732 W. Southcross Blvd.

This list will be updated as more tattoo parlors reach out to participate. If you own a participating shop and want to be included, reach out to KSAT at news@ksat.com.

Read also: