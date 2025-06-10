Lanes closed on part of Loop 410 on North Side due to collision, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – Lanes are closed on part of Loop 410 on the North Side due to a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The TxDOT website shows that there is at least one San Antonio police vehicle and one fire truck on Northeast Loop 410 eastbound near Starcrest Drive.

The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, TXDOT said.

San Antonio Fire Department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington told KSAT that one person was transported to a local hospital after the collision caused a vehicle to catch fire.

KSAT reached out to SAPD for further information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

