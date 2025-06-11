SAPD, SAFD investigating potential arson at Northwest Side bank, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and firefighters are investigating a possible arson that occurred at a Northwest Side bank early Wednesday, according to officials for both departments.
The fire happened around 12:50 a.m. at a Frost Bank in the 13000 block of Vance Jackson near De Zavala Road.
Recommended Videos
A woman using the bank’s ATM reportedly saw a man and flames inside the building, police said.
The bank’s security company said a man broke in through a side door using a crowbar before smashing security cameras and setting a fire, SAPD said.
The man fled from the scene and has not been located.
The San Antonio Fire Department put out the fire, which left minor smoke damage and a burned desk.
Arson investigators were called to the scene.