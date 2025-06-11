‘They just want to be accepted without judgment’: Mermaid Cafe owner excited to be officially open

SAN ANTONIO – The dream to give opportunities to people living with special needs is officially a reality for one businesswoman with Down syndrome.

We first told you about Leah Meyer and her passion for baking in December 2024.

At that time, her business, located at 14415 Blanco Road, was just an empty building filled with rocks and construction tools.

Today, it is a thriving gluten-free cafe called Mermaid Cafe.

In addition to the homemade pastries, amazing cinnamon rolls, coffee and hot chocolate items, the staff of workers are young adults with disabilities.

All of which brings smiles to customers’ faces while also enjoying a sense of normalcy in their roles as employees.

The cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you are interested in working with or donating to the Mermaid Cafe, visit their website and social media pages.

“It is really amazing,” Leah said, referring to her huge customer base. “It is really awesome. I just want to give them (the workers) acceptation. I want to give them the exceptional. They just want to be accepted without customers and to be equal to everyone.”

