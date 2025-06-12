Former Judson ISD teacher sentenced to 60 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Ryan England, former Judson ISD teacher sentenced to 60 years for continuous sexual abuse of up to 5 students.

SAN ANTONIO – A former elementary school teacher in the Judson Independent School District was sentenced Thursday to 60 years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Ryan Patrick England, 39, was convicted by a Bexar County jury in April.

During the sentencing hearing, some of England’s victims were present in court. Prosecutors said the abuse spanned several months and involved at least five elementary students.

Judge Ron Rangel issued an affirmative finding with the 60-year sentence, which means England won’t be eligible for parole and would have to serve the full term. He will be 99 years old before he is eligible for release.

England was initially arrested in March 2020 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The case led to additional allegations and ultimately to the continuous sexual abuse charge in 2022.

Judson ISD confirmed that England had been employed as a teacher before his arrest and that he has not been affiliated with the district since.