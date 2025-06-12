SAFD responds to 65 high-water rescues, 24 major crashes amid severe storms

San Antonio firefighters responded to more than 200 weather-related calls overnight due to storms.

>> At least 4 bodies recovered near Northeast Side high-water scene, officials say

Joe Arrington, public information officer for the San Antonio Fire Department, broke down the 231 incidents that SAFD responded to overnight, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

65 water rescues

8 water investigations

3 lightning strikes

4 transformer fires

8 water evacuations

3 structure fires

4 powerline issues

1 rollover

19 minor motor vehicle crashes

24 major motor vehicle crashes

1 watercraft rescue

3 miscellaneous fires

The most significant of those was a water rescue call at Northeast Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel, where four people were found dead.

Ten people have been recovered. Arrington said four of those needed to be taken to the hospital for their injuries.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they are still actively searching for more people.

Overnight, 5 to 8 inches of rain fell on the north side of San Antonio in a short period of time, resulting in devastating and deadly flooding — especially near local creeks. A few more showers and storms are possible through the early afternoon.

More than 6 inches of rain have fallen at the San Antonio International Airport, making this the most rain at the official rain gauge since May 25, 2013.

It will still take a while for the water to recede. When driving today, please use caution and remember that if you see water across the road: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

