City of San Antonio’s drainage efforts in Encino Park show mixed results among residents

SAN ANTONIO – Kerry Jonietz’s backyard is barely holding up after years of flooding.

“There’s so much mud and so much unused space,” Jonietz said. “We haven’t fixed anything, knowing that the dirt’s just gonna wash away every time.”

Jonietz and her family live in Encino Park. After a nearby development was built about seven years ago, neighbors started documenting problems. KSAT first reported on the flooding about a year ago.

The City of San Antonio completed a project this spring to address some of these issues around the Sienna Basin.

“Everybody’s just been on standby to see what is actually gonna happen,” resident Andy Parada said.

So far, people living in Encino Crown have said they have seen some successes with reduced flooding. However, people living in Encino Cliff, like Jonietz, said they haven’t seen any change.

“They have not done anything on this side to fix anything,” Jonietz said. “It’s extremely frustrating because nobody has taken us seriously on this side of the problem.”

The city said Sienna Basin is divided into two projects: north and south. Only the Southern Basin project was completed, which includes Encino Crown. Encino Cliff falls in the northern Basin Project.

Last fall, the Public Works Department said no funding had been secured.

KSAT reached out to the department on Thursday afternoon for an update and is awaiting a response as of Thursday night.

Read also: