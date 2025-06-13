SA Food Bank hosts press conference calling for Congress to protect food amid budget talks

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio Food Bank officials, including CEO Eric Cooper, will hold a press conference Friday morning pleading for Congress not to impose proposed cuts to food in federal budget talks.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

The food bank’s board of directors and several community leaders are also expected to attend the event, according to a news release.

Cuts to its workforce and concerns around losing programs have left some at the organization feeling “incredibly anxious,” Cooper told KSAT in March.

Compounding this are potential reforms by the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

The San Antonio Food Bank operates with a combination of funding from federal, state, city and county dollars, along with donations from local companies, foundations, corporations and individuals.

