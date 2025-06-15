Thousands of gallons of sewage spills into creek on Northwest Side due to debris from recent storms

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into a creek on the Northwest Side after debris from recent storms possibly caused the incident.

The spill occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 9100 block of Datapoint Drive.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio Water System officials estimated that more than 50,000 gallons of domestic wastewater were spilled.

In a news release, SAWS said that the sewage spill potentially affected an “unknown intermittent creek.”

It’s unclear how many gallons affected the creek.

SAWS crews have since cleared the blockage and restored flow in the line, the release stated.

Read also: