Dried apricots recalled in 20 states, including Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Turkana is issuing a recall of its Floria dried apricots in 20 states, including Texas, due to undeclared allergens.

The voluntary recall comes after a routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture found undeclared sulfites, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Recommended Videos

Around 352 cases of the apricots are being recalled. They are labelled “Floria Dried Apricots” in a 200-gram paper packaging, with the expiration date of November 2026.

The FDA said anyone with this product should not consume it and should return the apricots to where they were sold for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported as of Monday morning. Turkana has stopped producing and distributing the product as they investigate the issue.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sulfite allergies and sensitivity are most likely to affect those with asthma.

Symptoms can include an asthma attack, hives, coughing, sneezing and, rarely, anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction. The Cleveland Clinic said symptoms can include skin swelling, severe wheezing, vomiting, difficulty breathing and dizziness.

Anaphylaxis can potentially lead to death if left untreated. Contact emergency care if you are experiencing these symptoms.

If you have consumed this product and experience other sulfite allergy symptoms, it is important to contact your healthcare provider.

Find more recalls on KSAT’s recall roundup.