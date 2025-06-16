Lower level of I-35 closed due to flooding after storms in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Storms moved through San Antonio Sunday evening, prompting flooded roads.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at San Pedro Avenue’s lower level are closed due to high water, according to a public safety alert.

KSAT’s Ricardo Moreno captured vehicles driving through high water on the lower level of I-35.

KSAT’s Ricardo Moreno captured vehicles driving through high water on the lower level of Interstate 35. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Downtown San Antonio received about half an inch of rainfall.

The water will take time to recede, especially after Thursday’s heavy rainfall.

When driving, please use caution and remember that if you see water across the road, turn around, don’t drown!

KSAT’s Ricardo Moreno captured vehicles driving through high water on the lower level of Interstate 35. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)