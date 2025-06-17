Dog fatally shot after injuring woman and officer, Cibolo police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A dog was shot and killed after injuring a 67-year-old woman and a police officer, according to the Cibolo Police Department.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Sambar Main, located near Farm-to-Market Road 78.

Recommended Videos

According to a Cibolo police Facebook post, the officer, identified as Officer Starr, was rushed to local hospital and later released.

The woman was also hospitalized. Her injuries were described as “serious but not life-threatening” with bites to her arm, shoulder and hip. Police said her current condition is unknown.

Cibolo police, Cibolo Animal Services, the Cibolo Fire Department and Schertz EMS responded to multiple 911 calls. Upon arrival, Officer Starr and another officer noticed the dog’s owner on the ground with his arm around the dog’s neck, attempting to restrain it, police said.

Police stated that there was blood on the street near the dog that a witness said belonged to the woman. She had been evacuated into a nearby residence by neighbors.

The officers tried to “place a catch a pole loop” around the dog to help control it so that authorities could treat the woman’s injuries. However, police said the dog became agitated again and was able to break free.

Police said the dog charged toward Officer Starr before jumping at his face and knocking him to the ground. According to police, the dog then bit Starr on his leg and did not stop until the other officer fired multiple gunshots.

The dog was struck by the gunfire and later died from its injuries on the scene, Cibolo police said.

Cibolo Police Chief Thedrick Andres provided the following statement on the incident:

“The dog was in front of their residence and not restrained by the owner, which is a violation of our city ordinance. The dog attacked a neighbor, causing significant injuries, and then attacked a Cibolo Police Officer,” the statement said, in part. “Fortunately, a second Cibolo Police Officer at the scene was able to act quickly to save the life of another police officer. None of our officers ever wants to be placed in these types of situations, but our priority will always be the safety of our officers and community.”

Per department policy, the officer who fired the gunshots has been placed on paid administrative leave, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. KSAT will update you once more information is available.

Read also