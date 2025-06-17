How Texas Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 46 could change the landscape for THC, medical marijuana users

SAN ANTONIO – Cash isn’t the only thing you need to bring to the counter when you enter LazyDaze on St. Mary’s. You also need your ID.

“We can put (THC) in your drink, you can light it up, you can vape it, eat it,” owner Zachary Hernandez said.

LazyDaze is a THC coffeeshop. Hernandez said the store is “in a waiting game” to see what the future holds.

Wondering why? Well, it’s because of Senate Bill 3. The bill outlines new regulations for consumable hemp products in Texas. It virtually bans all THC products with a few exceptions, like CBD.

It’s gotten support at the Texas Capitol.

“It can poison you, not just children but adults,” Patrick said at a news conference in Austin.

However, it has also received backlash.

“I wanna be able to eventually live without anything just to live happily, healthy and free,” veteran Nicholas Tovar said. “But I can’t because we have this new SB 3 law that they’re trying to push.”

The bill is waiting on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. In an exclusive interview with KSAT reporter Avery Everett, Abbott said the expansion of medical marijuana could impact his decision to sign the bill.

That’s referencing House Bill 46. This bill would expand who can apply for the medical use of low-THC cannabis under the Texas Compassionate Use Program. Right now, nine conditions are considered qualified. But House Bill 46 could expand that list to include the following:

Chronic pain

Crohn’s Disease

Traumatic brain injury

Terminal illnesses

Tovar said he still has concerns about licensing and those with outlying conditions.

“It’ll work for some people, but it won’t work for everybody,” Tovar said. “It’s confusing and it’s not easy.”

The Governor must veto both bills by Sunday, or they’ll become law.

