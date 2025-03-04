Texas Senate bill sparks controversy over hemp product ban

SAN ANTONIO – Senate Bill 3 would criminalize the manufacturing and selling of nearly all consumable hemp products that contain THC.

The only exception in Senate Bill 3 would be products that contain non-psychoactive cannabinoids, like cannabidiol (CBD) or cannabigerol (CBG).

Differing opinions were voiced on the Senate floor about whether cannabis should be further criminalized in Texas in support of Senate Bill 3 or if the Texas Compassionate-Use Program should be enhanced instead, SB1505.

Lazydaze Coffeeshop, a Texas-based coffee chain, currently offers their coffees and teas to be infused with legal hemp products. The business also sells these products as edible and smokable hemp.

“We actually get a lot of new customers who would find us just by looking up coffee shops online,” owner Zachary Hernandez said. “Our goal with this concept is to break stigmas and show that there is a safe and comfortable space for all walks of life to come in and buy clean and safe products.”

Lazydaze Coffeeshop has locations in San Antonio, Austin and Pflugerville. However, if Senate Bill 3 is passed, the business would no longer be able to offer the addition of hemp to their drinks or purchase them separately.

“Being able to provide the education to our customers, that is a big thing that people are going to miss,” Hernandez said. “Very, very big hit to revenue obviously, jobs that we’re trying to provide. The black market issue, with a complete ban. It’s just going to force everyone back to the streets.”

These are just a few reasons so many people testified against Senate Bill 3. However, many people on the Senate floor were in favor of the bill as well.

“This is why Senate Bill 3 matters,” one student said. “It’s protecting kids from harmful products that are far too easy to access, and it’s removing these dangerous products from our shelves.”

The Texas Comptroller estimates that Senate Bill 3 would account for roughly $50 million dollars in lost tax revenue over the next five years if the bill is passed.

Similar legislation has already been written in the Texas House but has yet to make it through the first legislative hurdle. The Senate also still needs to vote on the bill.