Japanese Tea Garden to host free disco night

Event is from 7-10 p.m. this Friday

Joseph Sweeney, News Intern

Japanese Tea Garden in San Antonio Texas (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden will host a disco night this Friday.

From 7-10 p.m., guests can enjoy a free night of disco, funk and soul music performed by TheSoulSpot, a local DJ collective.

The event will be accompanied by an artisan market from 6-9 p.m., as well as food and drinks for purchase from Jingu House, the Tea Garden’s Japanese cafe.

Outside food and drink are not allowed. Chairs and blankets are permitted in the venue.

Those interested can RSVP on the San Antonio Park’s Foundation’s website.

