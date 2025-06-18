11-year-old who brought gun, 60 rounds of ammo to Harris Middle School sentenced 1 year of deferred adjudication

Harris Middle School boy gets one year probation for bringing gun and 60 rounds of ammunition to school.

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old boy who brought a gun and dozens of rounds of ammunition to Harris Middle School in May was sentenced to one year of deferred adjudication , per a plea deal.

The Northeast Independent School District student was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon at a prohibited place, a third-degree felony.

The boy pleaded guilty to the charge — his first criminal offense — on Wednesday morning.

His defense attorney told the court that evidence showed the boy made no threats to anybody and understood what he did was wrong.

The boy addressed the court and apologized to Judge William “Cruz” Shaw.

The terms of the one-year deferred adjudication or probation include:

7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew

Attend school with good behavior

Attend family and grief counseling

Random drug testing

No possession of weapons

Random searches of his room and devices

No posting illegal activity on social media

In May, the boy was found with a firearm and approximately 60 rounds of ammunition in his backpack when he was arrested at Harris Middle School.

