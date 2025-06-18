11-year-old who brought gun, 60 rounds of ammo to Harris Middle School sentenced 1 year of deferred adjudication

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old boy who brought a gun and dozens of rounds of ammunition to Harris Middle School in May was sentenced to one year of deferred adjudication , per a plea deal.
The Northeast Independent School District student was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon at a prohibited place, a third-degree felony.
The boy pleaded guilty to the charge — his first criminal offense — on Wednesday morning.
His defense attorney told the court that evidence showed the boy made no threats to anybody and understood what he did was wrong.
The boy addressed the court and apologized to Judge William “Cruz” Shaw.
The terms of the one-year deferred adjudication or probation include:
- 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew
- Attend school with good behavior
- Attend family and grief counseling
- Random drug testing
- No possession of weapons
- Random searches of his room and devices
- No posting illegal activity on social media
In May, the boy was found with a firearm and approximately 60 rounds of ammunition in his backpack when he was arrested at Harris Middle School.