Skip to main content
Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for 77-year-old missing man with medical condition

Terry Lee Hogg, 77, was last seen on Tuesday night in west Bexar County

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Terry Lee Hogg, 77. (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man in west Bexar County.

Terry Lee Hogg, 77, was last seen in the 3400 block of Louis Agusta Drive near Talley Road on Tuesday. BCSO said neighbors saw him leave his house around 10 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Hogg has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds, according to BCSO.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and white crew socks.

Hogg has a medical condition that requires medication, BCSO said.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS