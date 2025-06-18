KSAT Q&A: Ron Nirenberg bids farewell as San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO – Ron Nirenberg made his final appearance as San Antonio mayor on the 6 O’Clock News during the KSAT Q&A segment, expressing a mix of emotions as his term comes to a close in less than 24 hours.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s nostalgic, it’s sentimental a bit. But I’m very grateful. I’m grateful for the time I’ve been able to serve,” Nirenberg said.

During the segment, Nirenberg addressed the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that struck San Antonio last week, resulting in the tragic loss of 13 lives.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims, emphasizing the community’s need for support during this difficult time.

Nirenberg described the flooding as a “wall of water,” noting that the event did not align with typical flood patterns. He stressed the importance of understanding the underlying factors that contributed to such significant flooding in San Antonio.

“It’s been over a decade since San Antonio has received that type of rainfall,” he said.

While the Perrin Beitel area has numerous high-water warning signs, Nirenberg indicated that officials are focused on uncovering the facts surrounding the flooding.

As he reflected on his time in office, Nirenberg offered advice to the incoming mayor and city council members. He emphasized the significance of “long-term generational investments we’re making to uplift communities.”

Nirenberg also expressed his desire for his tenure to be remembered for efforts to foster equity and fairness in San Antonio.

He also highlighted the joy he found in empowering the children of the community, stating that this has been one of the most rewarding aspects of his role as mayor.

As the segment concluded, Nirenberg received tokens of appreciation, including a coffee cup and a homemade thermometer.

Read also