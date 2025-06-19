LIST: Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2025 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From a golf tournament to a fireworks display, there’s plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston and announced that enslaved people in the United States were free.

The celebrations started in Galveston, and in 1980, Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday. With the help of Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021.

Here’s a list of Juneteenth events happening in San Antonio:

Black History Bus Tour: SA Black History Tours will host Juneteenth bus tours that will feature tour visits significant African American landmarks, such as Carver Cultural Community Center, Ella Austin Orphanage and more. The first tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 21 , and the second tour will occur from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Both tours will depart from Carver Library, located at 3350 E. Commerce St. Tickets for the morning event are available SA Black History Tours will host Juneteenth bus tours that will feature tour visits significant African American landmarks, such as Carver Cultural Community Center, Ella Austin Orphanage and more. The first tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on, and the second tour will occur from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Both tours will depart from Carver Library, located at 3350 E. Commerce St. Tickets for the morning event are available here , and tickets for the afternoon tour can be found here

Genealogy Presentation: The African American Genealogy presentation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 21 , at Carver Library. The session will assist anyone interested in tracing their African American ancestry, “offering valuable insights and resources to navigate the complexities of genealogical research,” the Juneteenth Bexar County website states. The event is free, but The African American Genealogy presentation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on, at Carver Library. The session will assist anyone interested in tracing their African American ancestry, “offering valuable insights and resources to navigate the complexities of genealogical research,” the Juneteenth Bexar County website states. The event is free, but registration is required.

Juneteenth Annual Golf Tournament: The tournament will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 19 , at Canyon Springs Golf Club, located at 24405 Wilderness Oak. Green fees are $175. The event benefits the Miller Child Development Center and supports the official Juneteenth Festival. The tournament will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on, at Canyon Springs Golf Club, located at 24405 Wilderness Oak. Green fees are $175. The event benefits the Miller Child Development Center and supports the official Juneteenth Festival. Click here to register.

Juneteenth Block Party: The free family-friendly event will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 , at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N. Main Ave. There will be community resources as well as vendors, live music, food and more. To register, The free family-friendly event will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on, at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N. Main Ave. There will be community resources as well as vendors, live music, food and more. To register, click here

Juneteenth Celebration: Thursday, June 19 , at True Vision Church, located at 2826 Ackerman Road. There will be a fireworks display, food trucks, live music and more. Celebrate Juneteenth from 7 p.m. 10 p.m. on, at True Vision Church, located at 2826 Ackerman Road. There will be a fireworks display, food trucks, live music and more.

Juneteenth Meets International Yoga Day : The Thursday, June 19 , at Civic Park. The event is part of a citywide initiative that will offer free yoga classes until June 23. : The free community yoga class will celebrate Juneteenth and the 10th International Day of Yoga from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on, at Civic Park. The event is part of a citywide initiative that will offer free yoga classes until June 23.

Opal’s Walk for Freedom: The virtual event will allow participants to walk 2.5 miles with Dr. Opal Lee from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 19 . The event is part of Lee’s annual walk to recognize the “2.5 years it took the news and enforcement of freedom to reach the enslaved people in Texas,” according to the Juneteenth Bexar County website. The virtual event will allow participants to walk 2.5 miles with Dr. Opal Lee from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on. The event is part of Lee’s annual walk to recognize the “2.5 years it took the news and enforcement of freedom to reach the enslaved people in Texas,” according to the Juneteenth Bexar County website. Click here to register.

Rise and Thrive Wellness Session: People can participate in the Juneteenth Rise and Thrive as part of the Saturday, June 21 , at Crockett Park. Attendees can enjoy a community run, yoga and hip-hop step aerobics. For more information, People can participate in the Juneteenth Rise and Thrive as part of the Juneteenth Block Party and Fair from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on, at Crockett Park. Attendees can enjoy a community run, yoga and hip-hop step aerobics. For more information, click here

Community Mental Health Forum: The free event will feature a panel of mental health professionals, caregivers and more addressing mental wellness. The Alpha Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host the Saturday, June 21, at E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex, located at 314 Eross St. : The free event will feature a panel of mental health professionals, caregivers and more addressing mental wellness. The Alpha Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host the “Thriving Together as a Community: Reimagine Mental Health Across Our Lifespan” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on, at E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex, located at 314 Eross St.

