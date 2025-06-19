SeaWorld San Antonio mourns loss of Kamea the orca

Sea World San Antonio is grieving the loss of Kamea, the youngest orca in the pod.

SeaWorld announced the passing of Kamea on Thursday afternoon via social media.

“Despite the tireless efforts of animal care and veterinary teams, Kamea succumbed to an illness, surrounded by those who loved and cared for her deeply,” the social media post stated.

SeaWorld says Kamea brought joy and inspiration to millions of guests over the years. She was the youngest animal in the pod at 8 years old, according to SeaWorld.

Sea World San Antonio now has four whales in the pod. The oldest, Takara, is 31 years old.

“We are grateful for the support of our community as we remember and honor Kamea together,” a SeaWorld representative stated. “The organization encourages everyone to reflect on the joy Kamea brought to countless lives and to celebrate her legacy.”

