City Council approves digital billboard ‘entertainment district’ pilot program

SAN ANTONIO – The city has the green light to start testing digital billboards in several pockets of San Antonio this fall.

San Antonio City Council voted June 12 to launch a two-year pilot program for “entertainment districts” marked by digital billboards in the downtown area, Toyota Field, Brooks and Port San Antonio. Up to 10 displays would be permitted under the pilot and would be limited to 25% of a building’s facade. City staff estimates the program will generate $1 million in revenue a year, with the city taking a 10% cut. That number would increase to 15% if the pilot is extended.

Despite the opposition coming from public speakers, the motion was passed in a 7-3 vote. Councilmembers Sukh Kaur, Teri Castillo and Marina Alderete Gavito voted against the program due to the negative feedback received throughout the community engagement process. A recent survey of more than 500 residents showed that two-thirds of residents were opposed, and that displays should be kept away from the Alamo, properties zoned for residential use and historic districts and landmarks.

After receiving neighborhood feedback, the Blue Star Arts District was removed from the pilot.

Speaking in support, Councilmember Phyllis Viagran said she was looking forward to involving local artists in crafting billboard displays. But she did raise concerns about construction projects around the urban core limiting advertiser reach.

“With the construction that we have downtown, I don’t know that advertisers are going to see the incentive in what staff put forward,” she said.

The pilot will begin in September. All signs would require the approval of the city’s Arts and Culture Department and the Historic and Design Review Commission.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.