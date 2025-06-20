RECALL ROUNDUP: Tadakazu baby loungers, Yumo electric blankets and AstroAI minifridges pulled for safety reasons

SAN ANTONIO – Several brands are recalling specific products due to serious safety concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), products such as baby loungers, electric blankets, and minifridges are being pulled for safety reasons.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

TADAKAZU Baby Loungers

TADAKAZU is recalling around 7,600 of its portable baby loungers because they violate federal safety standards for infant sleep products.

The CPSC identified potential dangers associated with this product, including suffocation, fall and entrapment hazards. As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

These baby loungers were sold exclusively on Amazon from September 2024 to May 2025.

Users are advised by the CPSC to stop using the baby loungers and contact the company for a full refund.

You will need to send a picture of the baby lounger with the sides and sleeping pad cut up to tadakazurecall@yeah.net to receive the refund.

You can find the recall information here.

Yumo Electric Blankets

Around 8,560 of Yumo’s MaxKare electric blankets are being recalled because they can overheat, posing a burn risk.

According to the CPSC, Yumo has received 34 reports of overheating, including three burn injuries and two reports of the blanket catching on fire.

These were sold on Walmart.com from June 2021 to November 2024.

If you have one, stop using it and contact the company for instructions on proper disposal.

The CPSC said consumers will be asked to upload a photo of the blanket and confirm disposal to yumoofficial@126.com in order to receive a refund.

You can find the recall information here.

AstroAI Minifridges

AstroAI is recalling approximately 249,100 minifridges because their electrical switches can short-circuit and pose a fire hazard.

The CPSC said it has received 70 reports of the minifridges smoking, melting, burning or catching fire. Two of these fires resulted in property damage totaling more than $360,000.

These were sold online at Amazon.com and Astroai.com from June 2019 to June 2022.

Users are advised to stop using the minifridges and contact AstroAI for a free replacement.

You can get the replacement by sending a photo of the recalled minifridge, showing the model number and serial number, with “Recalled” written on the minifridge in permanent marker to recall@astroai.com or through their online portal.

The products should be disposed of per local and state waste disposal procedures.

You can find the recall information here.