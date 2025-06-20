The Portico at Shaenfield Ranch nears completion on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

A major retail development, The Portico at Shaenfield Ranch, is set to open this fall.

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-million dollar retail development on San Antonio’s Northwest Side is nearing completion.

The Portico at Shaenfield Ranch, a major development that plans to include restaurant, retail, office and medical spaces, is set to open at 7807 W. Loop 1604 North this fall.

The $20 million project broke ground in April of 2022, according to project details filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. It is being developed by the San Antonio-based commercial real estate development and brokerage Dominion Advisory Group. San Antonio-based Luna Middleman Architects is the design firm attached.

This ground-up build will open adjacent to Shaenfield Ranch Center, another major shopping center that served as the first phase of development in this area for Dominion.

Property flyers on Dominion’s website indicate that the 54,112-square-foot center plans to fill its spaces mostly with retail tenants.

Black Swan Yoga, an Austin-based yoga studio, is confirmed as The Portico’s anchor tenant, taking shape on the retail center’s second floor. Dominion Suites, a local salon space rental company, will join the Austin-based yoga studio.

Several restaurant concepts are also confirmed for The Portico. This includes two based in San Antonio, Crepeccino Café and Crêperie and Box St. All Day.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.