WATCH at NOON: Protest against US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to be held in downtown San Antonio

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program, as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

A protest against Saturday’s U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites will be held in downtown San Antonio.

The protest, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) San Antonio, is scheduled for noon on Sunday at the Torch of Friendship, located at 430 E. Commerce St.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the strikes on social media, saying “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

According to the Associated Press, the U.S.’ involvement comes after “more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.”

