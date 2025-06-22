Texas politicians react to US striking 3 Iranian nuclear sites

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 21, 2025, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program, as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Numerous Texas politicians have taken to social media to express their support or opposition to the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran, as announced by President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Trump made the announcement on social media, posting, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” the president posted.

Addressing the nation from the White House, Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.” He also warned Tehran against carrying out retaliatory attacks against the U.S., saying Iran has a choice between “peace or tragedy.”

The decision to involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

Trump previously gave a two-week deadline to make a decision on any action the U.S. would take against Iran as their conflict with Israel continued.

The Associated Press reported that Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify what types of bombs were dropped.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed that attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz sites, but it insisted that its work will not be stopped.

Reactions from Texas politicians

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“I stand with Donald Trump and the United States of America.”

Congressman Joaquin Castro

“Too often Presidents mistake the initial acts of war as the conclusion to the conflict rather than the opening of a Pandora’s box. That appears to be the case with President Trump today.

These strikes on Iran are a dangerously escalatory step. The President has taken us to war with Iran with no debate, no authorization from the Congress, and no explanation to the American people.

The President and Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions risk yet another protracted war in the Middle East—a war that that the American people do not want. We must hold this administration accountable and do everything in our power to stop a larger war.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton

“Praying for wisdom for @realDonaldTrump to navigate this conflict. Iran must never attain a nuclear weapon. I trust President Trump to protect America.”

Congressman Greg Casar

“It is illegal for Donald Trump to drag America into another endless foreign war. Congress should immediately pass a War Powers Resolution to block Trump from carrying out an unconstitutional war.

My entire adult life, politicians have promised that new wars in the Middle East would be quick and easy. Then they sent other people’s children to fight and die endlessly. Enough."

KSAT reached out to Joint Base San Antonio for comment to determine if there will be any impact from the conflict in San Antonio. As of Saturday night, there has been no response.

This list will be updated as more politicians release statements.

