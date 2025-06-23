WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to hold press conference at Texas Capitol

SAN ANTONIO – Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will hold a press conference following the close of the 2025 Texas legislative session.
The press conference will happen at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Texas Capitol.
KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott vetoed 26 bills, including one that would enact a state ban on THC products.
Abbott called a special legislative session, pushing for THC regulation and five other bills, according to the Texas Tribune.
Ahead of and during the legislative session, Patrick was an outspoken advocate for a THC ban in the state.
