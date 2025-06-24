Medina Valley ISD announces pay raises for all employees for 2025-26 school year

MEDINA VALLEY, Texas – The Medina Valley Independent School District Board of Trustees approved pay increases for all employees during a Monday night meeting, according to a news release.

The 2025-26 employee compensation plan takes effect on July 1, 2025, the release stated.

The decision aligns with House Bill 2, recently enacted by the Texas Legislature, which mandates statewide enhancements to teacher compensation.

Highlights of the compensation plan include:

Teachers 0 years of experience: $2,000 salary increase 1–2 years of experience: $2,400 salary increase 3–4 years of experience: $2,500 salary increase 5+ years of experience: $5,000 salary increase

Campus Administrators Pay will align with teacher raises, including credit for three years of teaching experience, plus a 3% midpoint raise.

Paraprofessional/Clerical Staff and Manual Trades Staff : $1 per hour increase

District Administrative Staff : 3% midpoint raise



“Our school board has worked hard to ensure these raises not only follow state requirements but also recognize the important work of all our employees in our fast-growing district,” Medina Valley ISD Superintendent Dr. Caloss said, in part. “On behalf of myself and the Board of Trustees, thank you for the incredible work you do each day to support our students, families, and colleagues. Your impact goes far beyond what any pay increase can reflect—but we hope this serves as a heartfelt thank you for all that you do.”

