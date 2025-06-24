ME’s office identifies man fatally shot outside downtown bars during argument

Allan Roquemore, 32, died from a gunshot wound outside a string of downtown bars, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO – The man who was shot and killed outside downtown bars early Saturday morning has been identified.

Allan Roquemore, 32, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they found Roquemore with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the bars in the 700 block of North Alamo Street.

Roquemore was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Roquemore and the unknown shooter were seen on foot talking to each other when “an argument erupted between the two,” police said.

The shooter pulled out a handgun and fired at Roquemore, striking him, before fleeing the scene on foot, police said. The shooter not been located as of Monday evening.

