Suspect arrested after hitting man with large metal bar on North Side, police say

SAPD said Eli Moody Cantu, 46, is accused of hitting another man with a large metal bar multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO – A man with an active warrant was arrested after hitting another man multiple times with a metal bar during an altercation on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday near Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified by police as 46-year-old Eli Moody Cantu, suffering from a laceration to the back of the head, a preliminary report from SAPD said.

Police later determined Cantu had hit a victim multiple times over the head with a metal bar. The victim pulled out a pocketknife in self-defense during the altercation, police said.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear. It is also not clear what prompted the altercation.

Cantu was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 5 a.m. Monday, jail records indicate. He is accused of violating parole and is also facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Sunday’s incident.

The aggravated assault charge is considered a second-degree felony. A Bexar County judge set Cantu’s bond at $100,000, court documents show.

