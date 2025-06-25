Woman arrested for injury of a 2-year-old child, Kirby police say

KIRBY, Texas – A Kirby woman is accused of causing serious injury to a 2-year-old child, according to the city’s police department.

Sanjuanita Garcia Herrera, 48, was arrested on Monday and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on that lone charge, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Herrera initially told Kirby police on June 13 that the child slipped and fell on a short flight of stairs while she was away.

After medical reports showed injuries that did not align with Herrera’s initial explanation, she was brought in by Kirby police for additional questioning.

In her second interview with investigators on June 17, Herrera then told them she left the child alone in a bathtub where the child slipped and injured their head.

The affidavit states that Herrera told police she was initially “scared to tell the truth.”

Kirby police believe the child became unconscious from the fall as Herrera put alcohol on the 2-year-old’s nose and back of the neck to wake the child up, the affidavit states.

According to Kirby police, Herrera waited approximately an hour to call 911, which officers believe may have endangered the child’s life.

Herrera’s estranged husband visited Herrera’s home on the night of the child’s bathtub injury, documents show.

At this time, KSAT is not identifying the man because he has not been formally charged with any crime.

The man told police that he saw Herrera giving the child breath and possibly chest compressions when he arrived on the property.

He called 911 at 6:50 p.m. after arriving at approximately one hour earlier, the affidavit states.

Jail records show Herrera bonded out of jail just after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

