Schertz police officer arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated, department says

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department said one of its officers was arrested early Thursday morning.

Schertz police Sgt. Michael McGuire, 55, was arrested while he was off duty on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department said.

The arrest happened just after 4 a.m. at the Sycamore Creek Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Elbel Road.

“I am disheartened to learn of the arrest of Sergeant McGuire because it represents a deviation from the commitment all officers make when we take our oath and pin on the badge,” Schertz police Chief Jim Lowery said in the release, in part.

McGuire, a 22-year veteran of the department, is assigned to the patrol division, police said. He will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Our officers know they are expected to obey the law as well as adhere to our strict code of conduct,” Lowery said. “Driving while intoxicated is a serious offense, and we will cooperate fully with the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office throughout this investigation.”

McGuire was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday and faces a driving while intoxicated charge, court records show.

