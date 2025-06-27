Universal City couple uniting community through thrifting

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Capital One Research found that thrifting generated $53 billion in revenue for the US market in 2023.

In an era when everyone is seeking ways to save, thrift stores are gaining popularity.

Melissa and Nathan Weir opened Thrifty Hippie Community Thrift Store a year and a half ago in Universal City, right outside Randolph Air Force Base. It’s a nonprofit focused on keeping prices low for those in need.

Melissa describes it as a boutique-style chic thrift store.

“It’s (got) a happy vibe,” she said. “It’s a boutique vibe, we like people to be, come in and it be nice for them. Just because it’s the thrift store, it doesn’t have to be not appealing.”

The couple is hoping to meet a need.

“Just so many people that couldn’t afford to shop at regular stores, and even some thrift stores. And so we wanted this to be a place that anybody could afford,” Nathan said.

They even did some research on where to locate the store and opened it in a lower-income community. They have over 150 people visit the store daily, not just to make purchases, but also to donate and utilize their food pantry.

Melissa has a heart for helping those who need a meal. The money generated from sales is donated to food pantries at local churches and other nonprofit organizations. They put some of their own savings into a project they strongly have a calling for.

“It makes my heart big knowing that if somebody is in need of something that, I can give it to them,” Melissa said. “I don’t have any shame or nobody has any guilt, they ask for it and I give it.”

Items are sold at a very low price as an effort to truly help those who are in need, Nathan said. They ask that people not take advantage of their kindness by reselling the items at a higher cost.

They would like to partner with community members who can donate quality items and even food for their pantries. The thrift store is located at 118 E Wright Blvd, Universal City, TX 78148.

Call or check their Facebook page for hours of operation before you drive over, 210-386-9934.

