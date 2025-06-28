West Side residents call for urgent drainage solutions after floods

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Jose and Carol Martinez never imagined sweeping their street would be a part of their daily morning routine. However, over the last three months since moving into their new home, it has become a reality.

“It’s a hazard,” Jose Martinez said. “It’s a mess, and it takes a lot of time.”

Water stuck in the street is just one example of many that neighbors across the West Side are dealing with in the aftermath of recent rain and floods. That’s why KSAT is sharing their stories and measuring both city and county solutions.

Pemberton Rose standing water

Each morning, Jose Martinez grabs his broom and boots and heads to the cul-de-sac outside his house. For 30 minutes almost every day, he sweeps water into a nearby drain.

The street and drain “weren’t made properly,” Jose Martinez said. “It’s uneven, and therefore, it’s not draining the way it should be.”

A pool of water stretching more than 10 feet wide sits at the edge of Pemberton Rose. In this new housing development, residents are dealing with what they call a health hazard, as standing water has taken over their neighborhood.

“They never fixed it,” Carol Martinez said. “Now, it’s been three months.”

Jose and Carol Martinez said they saw the water problem before they bought the house, but they were told it would be fixed by the time they moved in.

A spokesperson with D.R. Horton, the homebuilding company, told KSAT that it purchased “finished lots from a third-party developer in this community.”

“The county has already accepted the streets from the developer, so street maintenance now belongs to the county,” said James Kyle, division president for D.R. Horton’s San Antonio division. “Our understanding is that the developer is committed to resolving this issue; however, they are waiting on approval from the county to do the necessary repairs.”

A Bexar County spokesperson told KSAT that it is in the process of accepting the streets in this subdivision for Bexar County’s “inventory for maintenance.”

“During the acceptance process, we identified minor street and drainage modifications needed,” the Bexar County spokesperson said. “Our understanding is that these repairs will be made over the next two to three weeks, weather permitting.”

Adams Hill Drive flooding

Every time it rains, Ernest Garza said he turns on a water pump he rigged in his front lawn.

Two weeks ago, during the heavy rain in San Antonio, Garza said he was outside with his “rain boots putting out the pumps.”

Garza, who lives on Adams Hill Drive, said that for at least the last 25 years, flooding has been a recurring problem.

“I’m afraid my house’s going to slide over to the next block,” he said. “That’s how much water we get here.”

The City of San Antonio Public Works Department confirmed that an “interim project” was completed in 2017 to try and fix the issues. City crews raised curbs and one driveway to try to reroute floodwater, but Garza said it didn’t work.

“When it rains, the water still all comes inside,” Garza said. “We still have the problem.”

A Public Works Department spokesperson stated that in 2022, staff members surveyed residents about the flood problems and found that underground drainage infrastructure would likely be required to address the ongoing issues. However, no funding has been assigned to the project.

“Homes impacted by poor drainage, especially in the event of water entering the home, is vitally important to address,” newly elected councilman Edward Muniga said. “Public Works is reviewing potential options, and our office will join them on a site visit.”

As a result of years of water damage, Garza said his home is falling apart.

Dirt across his backyard has completely washed away, his foundation is exposed and cracking and water still seeps through his house.

