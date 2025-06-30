Fireworks, parades & more: Here’s where to celebrate Independence Day in the SA area

SAN ANTONIO – Independence Day is coming up fast, and if you’re looking to celebrate, places in and around San Antonio are gearing up to welcome guests for the holiday.
These establishments are letting freedom ring with a patriotic flair, with some events starting the party before and after July 4.
Here is where you can celebrate:
- Stars & Stripes Salute at the Alamo - This free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Alamo, ending with a fireworks display on July 4. There will be family activities, food trucks and live music from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West.
- H-E-B Fourth of July at Woodlawn Lake Park - The San Antonio Parks Foundation will be hosting a free celebration with fun-filled activities at Woodlawn Lake Park from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
- Kerrville’s Fourth on the River - Starting at 2 p.m. on July 4, Kerrville will host a celebration at Louise Hays Park for free. This will include vendors, a concert and the largest fireworks display in the Hill Country at 9:45 p.m.
- 4th of July Festival in La Vernia - An all-day celebration for Independence Day is happening in La Vernia on July 4. There will be a parade in the morning. And in the afternoon, a series of concerts will begin, including a Tribute to the band Journey. At 9:50 p.m., the city will host a fireworks show. All events are free and open to the public, according to the city’s website.
- Independence Day Fireworks in Boerne - On July 4, you can watch fireworks light up the sky from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Kendall County Fairgrounds and Champion High School for free. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, but personal tents are not allowed.
- Star Spangled Nights at Six Flags Fiesta Texas - On July 4 and 5, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is hosting an immersive fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m. Three exclusive seating options are available for the Friday night showing, offering premium perks. Keep in mind that a separate admission ticket is required.
- 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at SeaWorld - SeaWorld will launch a mix of pyrotechnics and fireworks at Bayside starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 4. This will be set to music and is free with admission. Additionally, the theme park is hosting a special sale in celebration of the Fourth of July. Guests can save up to 45% off single-day tickets and season and annual passes. Visit the SeaWorld website for more details.
- 4th of July Festival at Leon Valley - This free event will kick off at 6 p.m. on July 4 at Raymond Rimkus Park. According to the city’s website, the festival will feature live music, lawn games and a fireworks show. Free shuttle service is available.
- Independence Day Celebration in Helotes - The City of Helotes will be hosting a celebration on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Helotes Festival Grounds at 12210 Leslie Road. The free event will feature live music, local vendors and a professional fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m. While lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, food, drinks and pets (excluding service animals) are not.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in New Braunfels - From 9:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., the City of New Braunfels will host a free display of fireworks at Landa Park on July 4. According to the city’s website, viewing will be available at several places. More festivities will start at 6 p.m., including a free concert and a Skydiving team.
- Annual Fireworks in the Park in Kirby - On June 28, the City of Kirby will be hosting its annual Independence Day celebration at Friendship Park, located at 5745 Binz Engleman Road. From 5-10 p.m., guests can enjoy a carnival, food and craft vendors, live music, a truck and car club showcase, and fireworks.
- Old-Fashioned 4th of July at the City of Castroville - The city will be hosting a family-friendly event on July 4 with free parking. There will be a parade downtown at 9 a.m. In the afternoon, Castroville Regional Park will have a concert, food vendors and a fireworks show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The city said pets and outside coolers are not allowed.
- Fredericksburg 4th of July - The City of Fredericksburg will be hosting several different, free events throughout the Fourth of July weekend, including a parade with over 100 floats starting at 10 a.m., a wine tasting at 11:30 a.m. and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. You can view the full list on the city’s website.
- H-E-B Independence Day Celebration with The San Antonio Missions - Nelson Wolff Stadium and the San Antonio Missions will be throwing an early Independence Day party on July 3. According to the baseball team’s website, the first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. as the Missions face off against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Afterward, country artist Wade Bowen will perform, and fans will be treated to a fireworks display.
- 4th of July Jubilee in Schertz - The city of Schertz is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate the birth of America. From a 5K and downtown parade in the morning to live music, a carnival and fireworks in the evening, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy on July 4. You can learn more on the city’s website.
- 4th of July at the San Antonio Botanical Garden - The Garden will host an evening filled with food, music and fireworks on July 4. According to the venue’s website, food will be available from local food trucks, as well as a concession stand. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. However, coolers and outside alcohol are not permitted. The website said the fireworks will begin around 8 p.m., with the Garden staying open until 9. The event is free with Garden admission.
Other San Antonio events
- Stars & Stripes on Houston St - Stars & Stripes on Houston Street will return to downtown San Antonio, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4. This will march along Houston Street from Legacy Park to Travis Park.
- Stars and Stripes Foam Street Party at Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio - The Hard Rock Cafe on 111 West Crockett Street will be throwing a party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4. This is a foam party that will have face painting, yard games, and beverages before the drone show taking place at the Alamo. Adult tickets are $24.85, and tickets for children 3 and under cost $13.20, according to the event website.
- July 4th Weekend Celebration at Historic Market Square - This free three-day event, starting on July 4, will feature food, activities, and live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- River Walk Fourth of July Artisan Show - Over 40 handmade artisan booths will be featured at this free event from July 3 to July 6. Some items you can find include pottery, textiles, jewelry, paintings, beadwork and more. This is located at the River Walk Extension near the Shops at Rivercenter.
- 55th Annual Alamo Heights 4th of July Parade - The neighborhood of Alamo Heights will be throwing a parade. They will assemble at the west end of Argyle Avenue and then march from Estes and Patterson to Cathedral Park. The free event starts at 10 a.m. and is open to anyone who wants to attend. Refreshments will be served after the parade.
- An Alamo City Fourth at Trinity Baptist Church - Trinity Baptist Church will be hosting the Alamo City Arts’ Heart of Texas Concert Band with the River City Ringers and the Cedar Mountain Chorale. According to its website, the concert will start at 3 p.m. on July 4 at 319 East Mulberry Avenue. While admission is free, a $10 donation is suggested to support Alamo City Arts.
Other events outside San Antonio
- Annual 4th of July Parade and Celebration at Garden Ridge - From 9:30 a.m. to noon, the City of Garden Ridge will host a parade, face painting, water slide, classic car show and more. There will also be music and food, according to the city’s social media post. This is a free event at Paul Davis Park.
- Fireworks Fiesta in Seguin - Seguin’s Fireworks Fiesta will take place from 9:30-10:30 p.m. on July 3 at 600 River Drive West. The “best viewing spots” can be found in the surrounding area near Max Starcke Park and the Seguin Coliseum parking lot, according to Visit Seguin’s website.
- Pioneer Firecracker 5K Fun Run/Walk in Leon Valley - Start the Fourth of July with a festive 5K. According to the event’s website, registration is $35 until July 1. After that, it is $40 for adults. Children 12 and under have discounted pricing. Check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m., with racers meeting at Shadow Mist Trailhead. All proceeds benefit the Leon Valley Historical Society.
- July 4 Patriotic Parade in New Braunfels - The city is hosting a parade in downtown New Braunfels, followed by a musical program from the New Braunfels Community Band. The event will kick off at 9:15 a.m., with the route starting at Castell and Bridge. The website said lawn chairs are encouraged.
- 4th of July Parade in Windcrest - From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4, Windcrest is hosting a parade. This year’s theme is a Purple Heart Celebration. After the parade, more festivities will begin at the City Hall Parking lot, where guests can enjoy food, games, craft vendors and more.