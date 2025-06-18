Fourth of July parade returns to downtown San Antonio for Stars & Stripes on Houston Street

SAN ANTONIO – Stars & Stripes on Houston Street will return to downtown San Antonio for a second year of Fourth of July festivities.

The celebration begins with a parade at 11 a.m. on July 4 that will march along Houston Street from Legacy Park to Travis Park.

Recommended Videos

The Independence Day parade will feature more than 50 participants, including military units, veteran organizations, community groups, local businesses and a special performance by the 300th Army Reserve Band.

Centro is accepting entries for parade participation through June 29. Click here to register and be a part of the parade.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or grab a seat at any of the restaurants or patios along the route.

The parade will also celebrate Medal of Honor recipients with 70 commemorative pole banners along the route.

The downtown celebration is a collaborative effort between the City of San Antonio, Centro San Antonio and Visit San Antonio.

“Bringing a Fourth of July parade back to downtown—a tradition we hadn’t seen in over 50 years—is something we’re incredibly proud of," Centro San Antonio President and CEO Trish DeBerry said in a news release.

“With amazing partners by our side, we’re opening up Houston Street to the entire community and showing just how powerful these traditions can be in bringing people together and boosting our downtown economy,” she said.

Read also: