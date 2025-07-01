Department of State Health Services reports first measles case of 2025 in Bexar County

(Mary Conlon, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the first case of measles in 2025 in Bexar County.

The agency announced the new case in its weekly update published on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Officials said the Bexar County measles case is connected to the West Texas outbreak.

KSAT reached out to DSHS for additional information on the Bexar County measles case. Bexar County Metro Health acknowledged DSHS’ reported case to KSAT on Tuesday, but the local health department has yet to provide additional context.

In total, DSHS said 753 measles cases were reported statewide since late January. More than 400 cases (414) have been confirmed in Gaines County.

Ninety-nine people have been hospitalized with the virus this year. Two unvaccinated school-aged children who lived in West Texas outbreak area died of measles, DSHS said.

In April, the state confirmed the first measles case in the San Antonio area. The DSHS reported that an unvaccinated resident who was in their infectious period attended an event at Shearit Yisrael Qahal Yehoshua on April 13.

A measles case that was unrelated to the outbreak was reported in May in Hays County.

Exposure guidance and symptom monitoring

Measles is an airborne illness and can infect anyone, Atascosa County officials said in a news release when its April case was confirmed. Complications can be severe and include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, or, in rare cases, brain inflammation.

Infants and children under five years old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk, the release said.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

A rash that typically starts on the face and spreads downward, two to five days after initial symptoms

Vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, the release said.

Atascosa County officials released the following guidance for those who may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms:

Watch for symptoms, which typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure

Isolate immediately to prevent spreading the virus to others

Contact a health care provider before going in to arrange testing

Receiving a measles vaccine within three days or immunoglobulin (IG) within six days of exposure can prevent illness; contact a health care provider for more information

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent measles coverage on KSAT: