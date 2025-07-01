Max & Louie’s Diner plans new location in Cibolo

CIBOLO, Texas – Max & Louie’s Diner will be opening a new location in Cibolo soon, according to the Cibolo Economic Development’s Facebook.

Earlier this month, the Cibolo Economic Development posted that the San Antonio-based restaurant would be making a new home in Cibolo Crossing.

Cibolo Crossing is a shopping mall at 18124 I-35 N near Roy Richard Drive and Cibolo Valley Drive. The shopping center confirmed this new location on their social media.

An opening date for the restaurant has not yet been set, the post said.

Max and Louie’s Diner serves New York-style dishes, according to its website.

Breakfast dishes, such as bagels and omelettes, are available all day.

Lunch and dinner options range from calzones and salads to burgers, fried shrimp and meatloaf.

Plus, alcoholic beverages and desserts are always on the menu, including options from Rooster Crow Baking Co.