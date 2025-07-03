Bexar County commissioner returns home from service with Marines in Middle East

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Lt. Col. Grant Moody, the Bexar County commissioner for Precinct 3, will return home from the Middle East on Wednesday.

Moody was called to active duty last month to support U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command amid “escalating tensions” in the region.

He was originally slated to serve 45 days, but he had his orders modified after a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Iran last week, according to a county news release.

“It’s been an honor to step up and serve alongside other reservists and our outstanding active-duty Marines,” Moody said.

Moody is scheduled to arrive in San Antonio Wednesday afternoon, one day before the Fourth of July.

“I look forward to getting home to my wife and kids and celebrating the Fourth of July with them,” Moody said.

