Commissioner Grant Moody called to active duty amid ‘escalating tensions’ in Middle East

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody has been called to active duty amid “escalating tensions” in the Middle East, according to a statement from his chief of staff.

Moody, who is a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, was called on orders to support Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT) staff planning and operations for 45 days at its headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, the release stated.

During that time, Moody plans to participate in Bexar County Commissioners Court meetings remotely, the release said.

“The County Precinct 3 team will continue serving residents and ensuring that all county responsibilities are fulfilled,” the release said.

In the release, Moody said he has “full faith and confidence” in his team’s ability to serve county residents while he’s away.

“I’m committed to fulfilling my duties to both my country and my community. ... I will remain in close communication with them and my colleagues to ensure that the needs of all constituents are met,” Moody said, in part.

In less than a week, Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 585 people, including 239 civilians, and wounded over 1,300 others, the Associated Press reported.

In response, Iran has fired around 400 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing at least 24 people in Israel and wounding hundreds, according to the Associated Press, despite President Donald Trump’s call for an “unconditional surrender.”

