TxDOT seeks feedback on ‘road map’ that introduces $578 million in new funding for San Antonio-area roads

When the system is complete, there will be five levels of ramps and roadways connecting Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 on the city's Northwest side.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a new 10-year, $101.6 billion state transportation plan.

The Unified Transportation Program acts as a road map to improve safety, address congestion and preserve roadways, according to a department news release.

All funding is organized into 12 distinct categories eligible for certain projects before being matched to developments across the state.

In the 2026 draft, TxDOT proposed allocating $578 million of new funding for projects in the San Antonio District.

That includes an additional $274.6 million for improvements along Interstate 35 and Loop 410.

Here is a look at the changes in this year’s proposed draft.

Large funding boost proposed for Loop 410/US 281 interchange

The project that could receive a large portion of funding is an interchange improvement project between Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 281.

The draft allocates an additional $152.7 million for 12 improvements at the interchange, including reconstructing ramps in an attempt to decongest the roadways.

The project only received $10 million in previous drafts of the plan.

The additional funding for the project comes from the department’s strategic priority funding category, which it says addresses projects with specific importance to the state.

Small proposed funding bump for I-35 expansion project

The I-35 Northeast Expansion will create a raised, non-toll roadway with room for three lanes of traffic.

The draft allocates an additional $40 million for the north stretch of the expansion between Farm to Market Road 1103 and FM 3009 in Comal and Guadalupe counties, raising the total authorized cost to $518.3 million.

There is no funding change in the draft for phase two of the south stretch in Bexar County, leaving its total estimated cost at $324 million.

Loop 1604 north expansion receives double funding in latest UTP draft

Funding for phase six of the Loop 1604 north expansion between I-35 and Judson Road nearly doubles in the 2026 draft.

The north expansion would expand the loop from four lanes to ten lanes, adding two lanes in each direction.

Once complete, the department estimates future travel times will be decreased by as much as 80 minutes.

Phase six is considered the final segment of the north expansion project, estimated to reach completion in 2028.

In the proposed Unified Transportation program, the department allocates an additional $102.3 million for phase six, bringing its total cost to $215.8 million.

The draft also adds $74.7 million in strategic priority funds for the southwest expansion of Loop 1604.

How to share feedback

The full Unified Transportation Draft can be read on the department’s website.

Public comments on the draft are being accepted until 4 p.m. on July 28.

To share feedback, Texans can use the online comment form, email UTP-PublicComments@txdot.gov or call toll-free 800-767-1744.