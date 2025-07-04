CLEAR Alert issued for man last seen on Northwest Side

Stephen Young, 72, was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. in the 9300 block of Chaddsford.

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a man last seen on the Northwest Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Young stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved plain button-up shirt and beige cargo pants.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.