How historic Mitchell Lake evolved into critical sanctuary for birds and families on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Mitchell Lake, once a sewage facility on San Antonio’s South Side, has evolved into a thriving 1,200-acre wildlife refuge that serves as a crucial stopover for migrating birds and a natural oasis for local residents.

Located between Highway 281 and Pleasanton Road, south of Loop 410, the sanctuary hosts more than 350 species of birds throughout the year. It has become an essential part of the nation’s migratory bird pathway.

About 98.5 percent of long-distance bird species in the entire U.S. pass through before they fly over the ocean, according to the Audubon Center at the lake. The center is a nonprofit organization.

“We’re like a rest stop for birds,” says Sara Pruneda Beesley, Mitchell Lake Audubon Center Director. “Just like people have highways, birds have flyways. And so as they’re migrating north or south for the winter, they like to stop here.”

Rich history meets modern conservation

The lake’s history dates back to 1764, when Spanish settlers used it as a water source for their cattle, naming it Laguna de los Patos (Duck Lake).

Asa Mitchell purchased the land in 1839 for hunting purposes, before the City of San Antonio acquired it in 1901.

The property’s remarkable transformation began in the 1980s, transitioning from a municipal sewage facility to its current status as a wildlife sanctuary, officially established in 2000.

Biodiversity attracts nature enthusiasts

The sanctuary showcases an impressive array of wildlife, particularly birds.

“We have scissor-tail flycatchers with pink bellies and beautiful long tails, painted buntings that look like small parrots, and northern cardinals,” Beesley said.

American White Pelicans, unexpected visitors for many San Antonians, have become a popular attraction in the city.

Community impact and education

More than 4,000 students visit the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center annually, learning about nature and conservation. The center features seven-and-a-half miles of walking trails, butterfly gardens, and various wildlife viewing opportunities.

Local artist and photographer Clemente Guzman, who grew up on San Antonio’s West Side, emphasizes the sanctuary’s importance for the community.

“Nature is medicinal for the mind and soul,” Guzman said. “It’s a testament of time that we need to recognize and honor.”

Environmental access and education

The center prioritizes community access to nature, particularly for families on the South Side.

While the lake itself is reserved for wildlife viewing with no fishing or recreational activities permitted, visitors can participate in classes, tours, and volunteer opportunities.

The Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is offering free admission throughout July, making it an accessible destination for families seeking outdoor educational experiences.