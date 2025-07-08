Pat Green’s little brother, family members missing after Hill Country floods

Flooding on the Guadalupe River near Kerrville on Friday, July 4, 2025.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Country singer Pat Green’s little brother, John, along with his brother’s wife, Julia, and their two children, are missing after the floods in Kerrville.

Kori Green, Pat Green’s wife, posted a message from the singer on her Instagram on Monday.

Green’s message said he is “suffering a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss.”

“We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers,” Kori Green added.

The floods, which occurred on the Fourth of July weekend, resulted in at least 84 deaths in Kerr County, including 56 adults and 28 children.

Many people have also been reported as missing. Officials have not released the number due to the overwhelming number of those vacationing in the area for the holiday weekend.

“We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy,” Green’s message said.

The full statement is below:

