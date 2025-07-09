Skip to main content
City celebrates opening of West Side affordable housing community

Located off Culebra and Callaghan roads, Sunstone Apartments is the seventh affordable housing development born out of the 2022 Affordable Housing Bond

Joseph Sweeney, News Intern

The City of San Antonio marked the opening of Sunstone Apartments on Tuesday, July 8. (City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – A new affordable housing community opened on Tuesday on the West Side.

Sunstone Apartments is home to 178 apartments intended for families earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), or $52,200 per year for a family of three, according to a Tuesday news release. An additional 21 units are designated for families earning up to 30% AMI.

Located off Culebra and Callaghan Roads, Sunstone is the seventh affordable housing development born out of the 2022 Affordable Housing Bond, the release said.

Sunstone was part of a $43.7 million investment toward the West Side.

“The opening of Sunstone reflects our city’s commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that people benefit from housing designed to support well-being, stability and long-term opportunity,” said Veronica Garcia, director of neighborhood and housing services, in the release.

The community provides a number of services and amenities, from after-school programs to outdoor recreation areas, sports fields and accessible walkways.

As of June, the bond has committed just under $128 million of its $150 million allotment.

“The role of government is to put its people first, and that means investing in housing our community with dignity,” District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo said in the release. “(Sunstone) shows what’s possible when we prioritize public good over private profit.”

