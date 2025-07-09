City celebrates opening of West Side affordable housing community

The City of San Antonio marked the opening of Sunstone Apartments on Tuesday, July 8.

SAN ANTONIO – A new affordable housing community opened on Tuesday on the West Side.

Sunstone Apartments is home to 178 apartments intended for families earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), or $52,200 per year for a family of three, according to a Tuesday news release. An additional 21 units are designated for families earning up to 30% AMI.

Recommended Videos

Located off Culebra and Callaghan Roads, Sunstone is the seventh affordable housing development born out of the 2022 Affordable Housing Bond, the release said.

Sunstone was part of a $43.7 million investment toward the West Side.

“The opening of Sunstone reflects our city’s commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that people benefit from housing designed to support well-being, stability and long-term opportunity,” said Veronica Garcia, director of neighborhood and housing services, in the release.

The community provides a number of services and amenities, from after-school programs to outdoor recreation areas, sports fields and accessible walkways.

As of June, the bond has committed just under $128 million of its $150 million allotment.

“The role of government is to put its people first, and that means investing in housing our community with dignity,” District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo said in the release. “(Sunstone) shows what’s possible when we prioritize public good over private profit.”

Read also: