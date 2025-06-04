San Antonio Housing Trust Foundation signs purchase agreement for Robert E. Lee Apartments

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Housing Trust Foundation announced it has signed a purchase and sale agreement with the current owner of Robert E. Lee Apartments.

In a press release, the foundation said the agreement marks a significant step toward preserving affordable housing in downtown San Antonio.

The nonprofit organization outbid Weston Urban, which had also expressed interest in the apartment complex located at 111 West Travis Street.

“I’m thrilled the San Antonio Housing Trust has the historic Robert E. Lee building under contract to ensure the property stays affordable for residents in District 1,” District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur said, in part. “Over the past year and a half, my team and I have worked closely with residents through serious challenges, so we know how much this acquisition means.”

The San Antonio Housing Trust said it hopes to take ownership of the Travis Street property in July and will begin plans for renovations to “ensure the long-term viability” of the 72-unit building.

The Robert E. Lee building was completed in 1923, according to a property condition assessment before it was gutted and renovated in 1995.

The nonprofit intends to continue the property’s long-standing mission of providing affordable housing for low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities, according to the release. It will work closely with the current ownership group to ensure a smooth transition and thoughtful rehabilitation.

“This agreement ensures that one of downtown’s most affordable multifamily communities will remain accessible to the people who need it most,” said Pete Alanis, executive director of the San Antonio Housing Trust Foundation, in part. “We are committed to maintaining the stability and dignity of all current residents.”

