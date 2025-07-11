FAA issues temporary flight restriction in Hill Country

Damage along the Francisco Lemos Street Bridge after deadly Hill Country floods on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for counties in the Hill Country recently impacted by severe flash flooding.

According to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), the TFR is to ensure air traffic is safe while search operations are taking place.

This TFR will restrict aircraft and drones, also known as unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), from operating without permission.

Rescue efforts in Kerr County have created a high volume of aircraft operating within a tight space.

Because of this, adhering to the temporary flight restriction rules must be followed for the safety of all aircraft and ground personnel, the release said.

This follows an incident in the Hill Country flood zone on Monday, where a private drone flying in restricted airspace hit a rescue helicopter.

A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The City Manager of Kerrville, Dalton Rice, asked the public in a Monday press conference to keep personal drones and other aircraft out of the air as officials continued rescue operations.

Any UAS pilots must coordinate with the controlling agency listed, the FAA said.

Only pilots cleared through the Air Operations Center (AOC) may operate within the TFR.

According to the release, once pilots receive clearance, the Joint Air Ground Coordination Team (JAGCT) will track their activity.

Active UAS detection equipment will be operating in the TFR in order to report non-approved and suspicious UAS flight detections to law enforcement.

Any documented violations of the TFR will be forwarded to higher authorities, including the FAA and the FBI, the release said.

Anyone with a legitimate need to pilot in the TFR area can contact the Air Operations Center – UAS Command at (936) 577-2370.